A new barbecue cookbook starts with the sauce. Ray Sheehan’s “Award-Winning BBQ Sauces and How to Use Them” (Tuttle Publishing) has 10 chapters for 10 sauces.
Each sauce recipe is accompanied by a handful of recipes using that sauce.
The chapter on Memphis Mop BBQ Sauce is used with beer-brined pork chops and turkey burgers as well as classic Memphis ribs.
“The secret to perfecting these Memphis-style ribs is all in the sauce,” Sheehan wrote. “You must cook them undisturbed for the first 90 minutes to develop the crust, then you can begin adding layers of flavor by mopping them every 45 minutes or so.”
Sweet and Tangy North Carolina BBQ Sauce — not the traditional thin Lexington-style dip but a sweeter, thicker ketchup-based sauce — is used on pork shoulder, meatloaf and a pulled chicken sandwich with slaw.
Honey BBQ Sauce is used on beer-can chicken and bacon-wrapped Brussels sprouts.
Sweet & Smoky Kansas City BBQ Sauce is used on meatballs, brisket burnt ends and a twist on a Philly cheesesteak sandwich.
Bold Texas BBQ Sauce goes with brisket, beef tacos, chili and baked beans.
South Carolina Mustard BBQ Sauce shows up in a Cubano pork tenderloin, smoked deviled eggs and bacon potato salad.
Tangy Peach BBQ Sauce is used with smoked chicken thighs, grilled chicken wings and rack of pork.
“Butter, onion and brown sugar provide the base of this thick, orange-colored sauce that bounces tangy tastes off the fruity sweetness of a subtle peach flavor,” Sheehan wrote. “This is a versatile sauce that you can use in competitions as well as your own backyard, with great results.”
Cherry Bourbon BBQ Sauce goes on St. Louis-style ribs; double-smoked ham; and crab-stuffed, bacon-wrapped shrimp.
Asian BBQ Sauce is used on pork meatballs, cedar plank salmon and sticky ribs.
Finally, Alabama White BBQ Sauce — with its vinegary mayo base — shows up on smoked chicken and in chicken salad and pasta salad. “This creamy white sauce is tangy and peppery with just a hint of sweetness,” he wrote. In Alabama, it’s traditionally used on chicken, but Sheehan said it’s also good with fish, pork and vegetables. He even suggests it as a dressing for coleslaw.
