Tickets go on sale Aug. 11 for Taste of the Twin City, a cooking program and holiday market sponsored by the Winston-Salem Journal.
The event will include an expo of holiday gifts, and samplings from local restaurants, breweries and distilleries. It will be held the Millennium Center downtown at 101 W. Fifth St.
Doors for the expo will open at 5 p.m. At 7 p.m., chef Brian Morris will give a live cooking demonstration.
Morris, based in Nashville, is currently the director of operations for Hattie B’s, a restaurant chain known for its hot Nashville chicken.
Morris grew up in Nashville, the son of musicians, and initially planned to pursue a career in music. He had worked in kitchens since high school to make money, and by the time he got to college age he began to develop a more serious interest in food.
He attended the French Culinary Institute in New York, and then worked as a personal chef for such celebrities as baseball great Derek Jeter. He later got a job with Viking Range Corp., and that’s where he began doing cooking shows in front of live audiences and fell in love with it.
From 2008 to 2014, he worked for Relish Magazine, and holding cooking shows was an integral part of his job there. At one time, he was doing about 50 shows a year.
Along the way, he said, he learned how important it is to make cooking fun. “So many people come home from work tired, and they think cooking is hard,” he said. “I try to make it fun.”
His two-hour program is designed to be informative but also entertaining. “This is not like going to school. You’re going to have a blast,” he said. “And you’re also going to learn some new tools to put in your tool belt to make you more confident and comfortable in the kitchen.”
For the November show, Morris will create a holiday menu just for our area. “I’m going to focus on party foods — things you can make ahead so you can be a guest at your own party,” he said.
General admission is $20. VIP tickets cost $75, and will include admission to a private area for heavy hors d’oeuvres and beverages, a meet-and-greet with chef Morris, and premium goody bag.
Morris also will give a similar show Nov. 6 at the Carolina Theatre in Greensboro.
For tickets and more information, visit www.tasteofthetwincity.com.