National Folk Festival Food Vendor (copy)

Homeslice Pizza will be among the 2019 N.C. Folk Festival food vendors.

 Alex Forsyth

GREENSBORO — The N.C. Folk Festival has announced its food vendors.

The second annual event will be held downtown Sept. 6-8 and will feature five outdoor stages of music from Bachata and Bluegrass to early New Orleans Jazz and Afro-Cuban.

The festival will feature 26 food vendors that will represent a complimentary array of regional and ethnic food.

In addition to the food trucks, a variety of downtown restaurants will be open for business during the festival.

For a complete list of food options, visit ncfolkfestival.com.

Hear about the newest restaurants and get all the best in dining news right in your inbox. Sign up for our dining newsletter.

Contact  at carl.wilson@greensboro.com. Follow on Twitter at Short_OrdersNR and on Facebook.

Tags

Load comments