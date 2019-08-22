GREENSBORO — The N.C. Folk Festival has announced its food vendors.
The second annual event will be held downtown Sept. 6-8 and will feature five outdoor stages of music from Bachata and Bluegrass to early New Orleans Jazz and Afro-Cuban.
The festival will feature 26 food vendors that will represent a complimentary array of regional and ethnic food.
In addition to the food trucks, a variety of downtown restaurants will be open for business during the festival.
For a complete list of food options, visit ncfolkfestival.com.