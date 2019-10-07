Mission Pizza Napoletana

A pizza from Mission Pizza Napoletana in Winston-Salem.

Mission Pizza Napoletana, 707 N. Trade Street, was included in a list of The 101 Best Pizzas in America.

The list, by TheDailyMeal.com, put Mission Pizza at No. 94. It's the only N.C. restaurant on the list.

The website said that owner Peyton Smith "pulled out all the stops on his quest" to offer authentic Neapolitan-style pizza - citing his imported, wood-fired oven; house-made tomato-sauce blend; and dough that is aged for 72 hours for maximum flavor. "This place is the real deal," the website said.

The site said it conducted a survey of chefs, restaurant owners and others, starting with almost 1,000 pizza places before determining the top 101.

