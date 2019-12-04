Butcher & Bull

Butcher & Bull, 725 N. Cherry St., has a special cocktail and bar food menu through Dec. 31 for its Miracle on Cherry Street pop-up bar and holiday celebration.

 By Michael Hastings Winston-Salem Journal

Butcher & Bull, the steakhouse inside the Marriott hotel at 425. N. Cherry St., is having a Miracle on Cherry Street holiday pop-up bar through Dec. 31 with a special holiday cocktail and bar food menu.

The pop-up bar is in collaboration with Miracle, a concept started by Greg Boehm in New York City in 2014.

Miracle pop-ups are taking place in over 100 locations nationwide this year, as participating businesses basically buy into a essentially what is a limited-run franchise. Miracle provides the recipes for a full holiday cocktail menu, along with merchandise and suggested holiday decor. 

The Butcher & Bull has been decorated from floor to ceiling for the Miracle pop-up. There's even a life-size cardboard cutout of Chevy Chase from "National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" for people who want to take selfies.

The cocktail menu offers 10 holiday-themed cocktails plus three shots. 

The Bad Santa ($13) features hot rum, Batavia Arrack, black Chai tea, date-infused oat milk and vanilla syrup. The Run Run Rudolph ($13) blends prosecco, London dry gin, mulled wine puree, lemon and cane syrup.

The Nice shot ($7) has rum, peppermint tea and chocolate. The Naughty shot ($7) has bourbon and cinnamon.

There's also a selection of beer and wine.

Chef Richard Miller has created a special snack menu of more than a dozen items to go along with the cocktails.

Elf Ornaments ($8) consists of fried mac 'n' cheese, tomato jam, pecorino and pea sprouts. Christmas in Hawaii ($18) includes Waygu beef sliders, aioli, Kraft single, Hawaiian rolls and everything seasoning.  Santa's Cookies ($8) combines oatmeal cream pie and chocolate chip cream pie.

merchandise for sale includes a Santa Pants Mug ($11), and Miracle Cozy Socks ($15).

Hours for the pop-up are 5 p.m. to midnight through Dec. 31.

For more information, call Butcher & Bull at 336-722-5232 or visit www.miraclepopup.com.

