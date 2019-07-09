Los Koras has opened at 3021 Randleman Road in Greensboro.
The restaurant specializes in Mexican-inspired seafood dishes such as grilled salmon, red snapper, tilapia and shellfish served with a variety of tropical sauces. Platters range from $11.99 for fried tilapia to $40 for crab legs, with many dishes around $16.
Oysters on the half shell, ceviches, soups, shrimp cocktails and fish and shrimp tostados and other snackable bites round out the seafood offerings.
The menu features plenty of other Mexican and Tex-Mex dishes such as New York strip carne asada ($17.99), beef tongue in green sauce ($17.99), fried quail ($15.99) and molcajetes (lava rock mortars) filled with a shareable mix of beef, chicken and seafood.
Tacos, quesadillas, fajitas, burritos and chimichangas are available, along with cocktails and beer.
Lunch specials range from $4.99 for a cheese quesadilla to $9.99 for shrimp enchiladas.
Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday to Thursday and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday-Saturday.
Phone for the new restaurant is 336-907-8203.
Celebrate anniversary
Vida Pour Tea at 412 State St. in Greensboro is celebrating five years on Sunday.
Sarah Chapman opened the small shop in 2013 at historic State Street Station and since then has provided comforting cups of dozens of teas and tea blends including I Love Earl Grey a-Latte, Spiced Holiday Orange, Ginger Laced Pear and Vanilla Bean Green.
Stop by from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday for free kombucha mimosas, made with kombucha and Champagne.
There will be a pop-up shop by Pretty Birdie Co. and acoustic artist Abigail Dowd will provide the musical background.
For information, call the shop at 336-609-4207 or follow Vida Pour Tea on Facebook.
ServSafe class offered
The High Point Convention and Visitors Bureau is offering a ServSafe Manager class and exam from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 18 at its office at 1634 N. Main St., Suite 102, in High Point.
ServSafe is a training and certification food-safety program for food-industry managers. It covers preventing food-borne illness, the flow of food and proper food-handling techniques, preventing cross-contamination, the importance of safe personal hygiene and proper cleaning, accommodating guests with food allergies, and working with reputable suppliers.
In Guilford County, restaurants that have a manager certified through the program can avoid a two-point penalty on its sanitation rating.
Cost is $104.30; register at http://raise-the-grade.com or call 844-704-3663.
Chain promotions
- Crabfest returns to Red Lobster with bairdi, southern, golden king, Dungeness and snow crab options.
- Sour Patch Kids Blizzard Treat is available through the end of the month at DQ.