The freezer at Odeh’s Mediterranean Kitchen at 3805 Tinsley Drive, Suite 111 in High Point is small. That’s because everything in the restaurant is prepared fresh, including the meats for traditional Middle Eastern items such as shish kebab, shawarma and kafta.
Odeh’s is named for owner Mahmoud Odeh, who is from Palestine.
“We serve traditional dishes from that region. The recipes are from his mother,” said Brandi Franks, who operates the restaurant with Odeh and is his fiancée.
Odeh and Franks are veterans of the restaurant industry. Odeh has been in the business for nearly 20 years and has worked for chains including Jimmy John’s and local eateries such as George K’s and Zaytoon.
The couple decided to open their own restaurant, and they did just that in a strip center just off Eastchester Drive.
Odeh’s offers plenty of traditional dishes such as hummus, tabouleh, baba ganoush and brined grape leaves stuffed with ground beef or a vegetarian mix.
Or try several items on the Middle Eastern Sampler for $7.99.
Platters range from $7.49 for a single chicken shish kabob to $9.99 for a double beef shish kabob.
Sandwiches and subs include a grilled chicken sub ($7.49), mixed shawarma pita ($7.29) and lamb and beef gyro ($6.99).
The restaurant offers some weekly blackboard specials that include Middle Eastern baked chicken with roasted potatoes and caramelized onions over pita bread with rice and salad, and beef tenderloin with a rosemary garlic sauce.
The restaurant offers something not usually found in fast-casual Middle Eastern restaurants: fried fish and shrimp platters.
“We know we’re in the South,” Franks said.
Desserts include knafeh, baklava cheesecake, Key lime pie and New York-style cheesecake.
Odeh’s is open 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday-Friday and 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
The restaurant’s phone is 336-905-7071.
Marco’s Pizza opens
Marco’s Pizza has opened at 2101 N. Main St. in High Point.
It offers dine-in and delivery lunch and dinner, with an extensive catering menu.
Highland Ventures, LTD., Marco’s Pizza’s largest franchisee that owns and operates more than 120 locations, opened the store.
Marco’s offers build-your-own pizza with five types of crust, including gluten free, and over 25 toppings.
Pizzas range from $7.99 for a small to $12.99 for an extra-large. Toppings cost extra.
Specialty pizzas range from $10.99 for a small to $19.99 for an extra-large and include the Deluxe with pepperoni and sausage, White Cheezy with white sauce and three cheeses, Chicken Fresco with chicken and three cheeses, and Hawaiian Chicken with chicken and pineapple.
Other specialty pizzas include Pepperoni Magnifico ($8.99 for small to $15.99 for extra-large) with “old world” pepperoni and original sauce, and The Works ($10.99 for a small to $19.99 for an extra-large) with pretty much everything.
Subs, salads and wings are also available.
Other signature items include Cheezybread ($4.99) with three cheeses and sauce, and Cinnasquares ($3.99), a pastry served with vanilla ice cream.
Phone is 336-803-7057. Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.
Marco’s Pizza recently opened its second Greensboro store at 1706 Stanley Road.
Pizza chain to make debut in Virginia, later in N.C.
Pie Five Pizza, a rapidly growing fast-casual pizza brand, has more than 250 locations in 15 states.
But none in North Carolina or Virginia.
That is about to change.
Franchisee Paresh Suthar plans to open Virginia’s first location of the chain in Danville, Va.
“Danville is a great town. It’s been growing like crazy, but it doesn’t have a pizza concept like Pie Five,” Suthar said.
He said late spring or early summer is the timeline for opening.
After the opening in Danville, Suthar said he is eyeing North Carolina for an opening — maybe two.
“I will probably be building in Greensboro or Rockingham County,” Suthar said.
But that tentative opening is a ways off.
“Let’s get Danville started first and then move on to the other ones,” Suthar said.
Suthar said he needs to look at a feasibility study before he begins exploring a site selection for his next location.
Southwest eatery
The Eatery at the Blend has opened at 101 N. Main St. in Lexington.
The Eatery is a coffee shop that also serves casual Southwestern-style food such as burritos, tacos and nachos. It is a sister location to the flagship restaurant in Thomasville.
For information, call the Thomasville location at 336-300-1573.
Manager recognized
Patrick Collie, manager at LongHorn Steakhouse at 6012 Landmark Center Blvd. in Greensboro, was given the company’s People Leader award.
Collie is one of six managers selected from more than 510 LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants in America.
The award recognizes managing partners who serve as workplace mentors and demonstrate a passion for helping LongHorn managers and team members grow within the company.
Chain promotions
- Bojangles’ has brought back its Pork Chop Griller Biscuit for a limited time.
- Bonefish Grill is offering a lobster meal every Thursday through October. The $19.99 meal includes a choice of two salads, a choice of three lobster entrees and choice of two desserts.
- Firehouse Subs is offering Nashville Hot Brisket with spicy-seasoned beef brisket as a new sandwich option.
