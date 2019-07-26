Mayberry Ice Cream will have a pop-up location downtown on Fourth Street in honor of the National Black Theatre Festival.
Mayberry will be serving a limited menu in the former Tropical Smoothie location at 216 W. Fourth St.
Owner Mike Rankin said that the pop-up will be temporary, opening Saturday, July 27, and serving throughout the festival, which runs from July 29 through Aug. 3. Hours will be from 11 a.m. until. "That probably will be 11 (p.m.) or 12 (a.m.), but we'll see," Rankin said.
Mayberry has three permanent locations: 50-A Miller St. in Winston-Salem, 131 West Lexington Ave. in High Point and 946 Summit Ave. in Greensboro.
Those locations serve a variety of soups, salads and sandwiches in addition to ice cream, but the temporary downtown location will serve mainly ice cream.
Customers will be able to get ice-cream cones, cups, sundaes and banana splits. Take-home pints and quarts also will be available.
The menu will have more than a dozen ice-cream flavors, including black cherry, chocolate, vanilla, mint chocolate chip, cookies & cream, banana pudding and moose tracks. Butter pecan will be available in regular and sugar-free versions, and there also will be rainbow sherbet.
There will be milkshakes and malts in five flavors. There also will be ice cream served with strawberry pound cake, hot fudge cake and fudge brownies.