The March of Dimes will hold its annual Signature Chefs Auction at 6 p.m. Oct. 11 at Benton Convention Center, 301 West Fifth St.

The black-tie event includes a sampling of foods from local restaurants, and a friendly competition to see which restaurant’s offerings are best. It also includes a silent and live auction.

The event raises money for the March of Dimes’ efforts to improve the health of mothers and babies.

Participating restaurants this year will include Finnigan’s Wake, Butcher & Bull, Meridian, Alma Mexicana, Katharine Brasserie & Bar and Canteen Market & Bistro.

Tickets are $150 a person.

For tickets and more information, visit https://signaturechefs.marchof dimes.org.

