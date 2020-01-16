Mac & Nelli’s, at 4926 Country Club, has been sold.
The restaurant was sold this week, said Lori Shaver, who opened the restaurant in 2011 in Robinhood Village with her husband, Art, and moved it to Harper Hill Commons on Country Club in 2014. The restaurant was known for its popular bar and its 35-cent wing nights.
“It’s bittersweet, because this has been my baby,” Lori Shaver said. “I built this up over almost 10 years, and I’m grateful to all our great customers.”
Shaver said she and her husband decided to sell for personal reasons, partly to balance life with their other businesses. They also own Pine Tree Tavern and a construction business. “We’re are so just busy. It seemed like a good time,” she said.
Shaver declined to name the buyer, except to say it was a local businessman with restaurant experience who she expects will keep the Mac & Nelli’s name.
Shaver also said she felt good about handing it over to . “I’m confident I found the right buyer. I feel like I’m passing on the torch to someone who will do a great job.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.