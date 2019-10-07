Smoked macaroni and cheese

Smoked macaroni and cheese from Honey Bee's at the Dixie Classic Fair.

Macaroni and cheese was well-represented all over the fair, as I spotted it available at multiple booths. If you’re a fan of smokiness, then head for Honey Bee’s barbecue tent. Their version is permeated with wood smoke and topped with a charred crust.

