Big Bite, TDT, Pegasus Black. They are luchadores, which is Spanish for masked wrestlers who compete in lucha libre, a Mexican version of freestyle wrestling. And if you haven’t heard of them, then you haven’t been following the local lucha libre circuit.
But plenty of fans do know them, and those fans were pretty excited when those luchadores showed up as part of an entourage that accompanied another luchadore, Chocolate Azteca, to the grand opening of Lucha Libre Ice Cream at 4925 W. Market St., Suite 100 in Greensboro.
Chocolate Azteca was at the shop to take on, no other than, Churro Brother.
Rest assured there was no violence — staged or real. And, for the record, Churro Brother isn’t a real luchadore. But it is one of the tasty stars of Greensboro’s newest Mexican-style ice cream shop which opened at Fanta City.
The shop is part of a chain that specializes in freshly-made ice cream, ice pops and churros — sticks of fried dough that are dusted with cinnamon and sugar and served warm.
Dusted churros come in orders of eight ($8.50), 14 ($10.99) and 20 ($12.99). For about $2 more, your churros can be drizzled with chocolate, Nutella or dulce de leche.
Extra dipping sauces for churros, such as Bavarian cream, strawberry, guava or pineapple, are also available for 99 cents each.
Or get your churros filled. Extra-large churros are filled with any of the dipping sauces for $3.25 per churro ($3.50 for Nutella or dulce de leche).
Hand-dipped ice cream ($3.89 small, $4.29 medium, $4.59 large) is available in flavors such as coffee, Oreo, strawberry, chocolate, coconut and mango. Waffle cones or bowls are extra. Optional toppings are also available.
Ice pops ($3.49), called paletas in Spanish, come in flavors including pineapple, strawberry and kiwi, and tamarind. For 75 cents more, you can get your pop dipped or topped with a choice of extras such as melted chocolate or sprinkles.
The shop also offers fruit cups, including the Mangonada King ($9.99), a cup filled with mango topped with tamarind and served with an ice pop.
Hours are 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.
Phone is 336-299-6501 or follow Lucha Libre Ice Cream on Facebook.
Bakery moves
Sweet Talk bakery in Greensboro has moved to 2808-C Randleman Road.
Tim and Aimee Bray opened the shop three years ago at Hunt Village at Sedgefield. Earlier this year, Bobby Hamilton took over the shop from the Brays. Hamilton said the space is too big for his profit margin and with the lease expiring today, he decided to move the shop to a smaller space.
“If I won the lottery, I’d buy the whole shopping center and stay right here,” Hamilton said. “The space just doesn’t pay for itself. The cakes pay for themselves, but the space doesn’t.”
Hamilton isn’t moving far, just 4 miles away to Randleman Road Plaza.
The shop is less than half the size of the previous location, which offered tables to sit. Now, the shop is strictly take-out only for its whole cakes and cakes-by-the-slice, which includes about 20 flavors.
The shop also offers cupcakes, brownies, cookies and muffins, as well as ice cream, milkshakes, banana splits and smoothies.
Coffee and espresso drinks are available.
The shop is open noon to 9 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Phone is 336-897-7660 or follow Sweet Talk on Facebook.
Final state competition
Two Triad chefs are headed to a state-wide cooking competition.
Nicholas Chavez of Sedgefield Country Club and Richard Miller of Butcher and Bull in Winston-Salem won a regional preliminary round July 8 for a state-wide culinary competition being held by the North Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association (NCRLA) and Got to Be N.C. Agriculture.
Each of them now has a shot at being named the NCRLA Chef of the Year at the final Chef Showdown on Sept. 30 at Angus Barn’s Bay 7 in Durham.
The competition features savory and pastry chefs.
For information and tickets for the Chef Showdown, visit www.ncrla.org.
Weekly farmers market
The Lazy Man’s Farmers Market is from 2 to 5 p.m. each Sunday at Gibb’s Hundred Brewery at 504 State St. in Greensboro.
The market features rotating vendors of food, produce, chicken and duck, baked goods, self-care products, jewelry, and gifts.
Shoppers can peruse offerings while having a craft beer, wine or cider from the brewery’s taproom.
The family and pet-friendly brewer features a variety of live music and food trucks during market hours into the summer and fall.
Follow The Lazy Man’s Farmers Market on Facebook or call the brewery at 336-763-7087.
National Farmers Market Week
Speaking of farmers markets, Aug. 4-10 is National Farmers Market Week.
The annual celebration spotlights the important work farmers and vendors do to put fresh and healthy food on people’s tables and support communities.
According to the Farmers Market Coalition, a farmers market advocacy organization, $24 million in SNAP benefits (food stamps) were spent at farmers markets in 2018, and 60% of farmers market shoppers in low-income neighborhoods said their farmers markets had better prices than the grocery store.
For information, visit https://farmersmarketcoalition.org/national-farmers-market-week.
OpenTable now offering delivery
OpenTable, the world’s leading provider of online restaurant reservations, is offering delivery.
The website has partnered with Cavier, Grubhub and Uber Eats to offer delivery through its app for select restaurants in select cities.
For information, download the app or visit www.opentable.com.
Mini food truck rodeo
Joymongers Brewing Co. at 576 N. Eugene St. in Greensboro is holding a mini food truck rodeo from 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday.
Succotash, Kono Pizza, Sliders Street Food and Lei Z Ice are the trucks expected to be there.
For information, call the brewery at 336-763-5255 or visit the Joymongers Food Truck Rodeo page on Facebook.
Chain promotions
- Baskin-Robbins is dipping into the plant-based dessert category with two new non-dairy flavors: Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chocolate Extreme. Both vegan flavors are made with a base blend of coconut oil and almond butter with no artificial dyes. They are available starting Aug. 1.
- Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers is again offering the Jalapeño Pepper Jack Steakburger for a limited-time at participating locations. Freddy’s has also introduced the Key Lime Pie Concrete frozen custard treat.