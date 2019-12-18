A local woman is working to establish a new business that focuses on blended teas.
Susan Schabacker, a freelance writer for Forsyth Woman and other publications, launched Cuppa Love Teas last year, but is slowly expanding distribution.
So far, she has been selling her custom blends to a handful of local coffee shops and restaurants. But she soon hopes to expand into teas that are packaged for home use.
Schabacker, 34, first developed interest in tea years ago while studying abroad through Elon University. At one point, she had a marketing internship at Bramah Museum of Tea & Coffee in London. “I just became fascinated with the whole British culture of afternoon tea,” she said.
Cuppa Love Teas allows Schabacker to combine her love of tea and her love of marketing. “I find those processes very creative and exciting. You use your smell and taste with the blending, and you use your imagination with the branding,” she said.
As much as she likes coming up with interesting new blends, she enjoys giving them fun names and enticing descriptions. There’s Pinkies Out rooibos blend, Candy Corn herbal blend and Geisha Gal green-tea blend. She even has blends named after Winston-Salem, Greensboro, the Piedmont Triad and the state of North Carolina.
The Heart and Soul blend is made with rooibos, hibiscus, rose petals and mint. “It’s very relaxing and soothing. The rose petals give it a beautiful color and the mint is very refreshing,” Schabacker said.
She described the Winston-Salem blend, made with green tea and other ingredients, as “delightfully nutty.”
The North Carolina blend is fruity, made with organic strawberries, blueberries and more.
Right now, the blends are only sold wholesale. People currently can get a brewed cup of the blends at Twin City Hive, Moji Coffee + More, Downtown Thai, 6th and Vine, A/Perture Cinema and Venture Café. Schabacker hopes to have retail tea available for home use in the near future.
Schabacker said she already has come up with 70 blends. She has no plans to stop anytime soon. “When I get to 100, I’ll celebrate and then I’ll keep blending.”
For more information, visit www.cuppaloveteasws.com.
