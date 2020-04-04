Y'All Sauce Co., based in Winston-Salem, has created a T-shirt that it is selling to help displaced N.C. restaurant workers.
The shirt is printed with the saying “Y’all in this Together” along with “North Carolina."
The company said the idea for the shirt came from the hashtag #yallinthistogether that it has been using its on social media posts.
Owner Josh McGee, a former restaurant chef, said, “We wanted to do something that really united us all, and that’s when our graphic designer, Paige Harlow, came up with the idea of the shirt.”
The company said that 100% of the proceeds from the shirt sales will go directly to the N.C. Restaurant Workers Relief Fund created by the .N.C Restaurant & Lodging Association (NCRLA) Foundation.
The shirt sells for $23. It is available at www.yallsauce.com or https://campaigns.realthread.com/shop/support-nc-restaurant-workers.
For information about the N.C. Restaurant Workers Relief Fund please contact Margo Metzger, the director of communications for the NCRLA, at 919-747-2205 or mmetzger@ncrla.org.
