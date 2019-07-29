Local chef Adam Andrews is planning to open a new restaurant downtown this fall in the space formerly occupied by Hutch & Harris at 424 W. Fourth St.
The new restaurant will be called Young Cardinal Cafe, and Andrews hopes to open it in October.
Andrews is the chef and co-owner with Jeffrey Bassett at Jeffrey Adams, which opened in 2013 at 321 W. Fourth St. Andrews also has been the general manager of Bassett's other restaurant, Old Fourth Street Filling Station.
In 2017, Andrews also opened Dogwood Hops and Crops and Trophy Room, a bottle shop and bar at 517 N. Liberty St.
Hutch & Harris, owned by Greg Richardson, had been a staple of downtown from 2008 until it abruptly closed in June. Richardson also closed the adjacent Side Bar.
Andrews said he is taking only the restaurant space, not the Side Bar space.
Young Cardinal Cafe will serve American food. It will offer lunch and dinner and full brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.
"It will be open till 2:30 a.m. on Friday and Saturday to give the bargoers another late-night option for food — it will be breakfast foods," Andrews said.