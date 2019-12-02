Le’Chateau Bakery will have a pop-up shop at Hanes Mall in the lower level across form Cinnabon.
The pop-up will start Black Friday, Nov. 29, and end Dec 24.
Le’Chateau will sell not only its cakes and pies but also ice cream, soups and hot dogs.
Le’Chateau was founded by Geneva Dinkins years ago as a wholesale business. In 2018, Dinkins opened a retail location at 1200 East Clemmonsville Road with the help of her son Matt Dinkers.
Hours for the pop-up will be from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
For more information, call 336-986-1443.
