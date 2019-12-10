’Tis the season for holiday cookies. In the two weeks leading up to Christmas, cookies will pop up on office desks, store counters and home tables with increasing frequency.
Americans certainly love their cookies, and we all have our favorites this time of year. Today, a few local professional bakers share some of their favorites.
At Baked Just SO, 5395 Robinhood Village Drive in Robinhood Village, owner Stacey O. Milner has a popular double chocolate chip cookie year-round. For the holidays, she gives it a double dose of peppermint with extract in the batter and crushed candy canes on top. “I just kind of made the cookie up, but now we always add mint in the winter,” Milner said.
The large, soft cookies have both dark cocoa and chocolate chips, and are fudgy and super-chocolaty. The mint holds its own but is not overpowering.
At To Your Health Bakery, 1263 Creekside Way in the Shoppes at Little Creek, owner Anna Simeonides takes a popular cinnamon sugar cookie, the snickerdoodle, and adds cocoa to it. “It’s my own twist on snickerdoodle, and it just makes me think of Christmas.”
Simeonides has been a contestant this fall on Hallmark Drama’s “Christmas Cookie Matchup,” and she got knocked out of the competition only last week in the semifinals.
Simeonides, the youngest bakery owner in our area at 23, now operates a 100 percent gluten-free bakery, and most of her baked goods are vegan, too, so that’s how she is making her cocoa snickerdoodles these days. “We just listened to what our customers were telling us,” she said.
To make the recipe vegan, Simeonides uses Earth Balance soy-free butter substitute and flaxseed-water mixture in place of eggs.
She also uses vegan semisweet chocolate chips. Simeonides noted that though most semisweet chocolate chips used to be milk-free, some, such as Ghirardelli, now contain milk powder.
For flour, Simeonides favors Bob’s Red Mill 1-to-1 gluten-free blend.
Pam Cager likes chocolate at Christmas, too. Her recipe combines chocolate and pumpkin for a treat that is part cookie, part brownie.
Cager is a longtime caterer who opened 3 Layers Cakery at 521 N. Liberty St. in October. Some people also may know her by the Cakes by Pam booth she has had the last few years at the Dixie Classic Fair.
“A brookie is part brownie and part cookie,” Cager said. “My mom (Mattie Fowler) saw these pumpkin cookies somewhere, and I was looking at some brownies, and I said, ‘Why don’t we combine the two?’”
Brookies can be made several ways. Cager and Fowler bake them in muffin tins. For ease, Cager uses a store-bought brownie mix, but she makes the pumpkin chocolate-chip cookie dough from scratch. Cager first adds the brownie batter to the muffin tin, then tops it with a small scoop of pumpkin cookie dough. The cookie dough kind of sinks down into the brownie batter, giving the “brookie” — which is also part muffin — a two-tone look inside and out.
“You’re getting two in one,” Fowler said with a smile.
Like most muffins, these brookies are especially good eaten while still warm from the oven.
Today’s sole non-chocolate recipe comes from Chelsea Tart, who co-owns Tart Sweets with her mother, Lynn. Chelsea Tart shared her family recipe for Italian Wedding Cookies, also known as Snowballs because of their round shape and powdered-sugar coating. “My great-grandmother Angelina got these from an Italian missionary,” she said. “This and bourbon balls were always in our house at Christmas.”
These are essentially shortbread cookies that are flavored with nuts and rolled into balls.
At home, Tart makes them only at Christmas, but at Tart Sweets she makes them year-round for teas and special orders and also frequently has them in the case between Thanksgiving and Christmas.
Tart noted that the cookies have a downside in that they are messy to eat.
“At home I make them smaller, like the size of a marble, so I can eat them in one bite without getting powdered sugar everywhere,” she said.
