Sometimes you can never get enough cake. And sometimes you just want to eat cake any time day or night.
That’s especially true around the holidays. When extra friends and family are coming and going daily, it’s good to have some easy but satisfying sweets that you can whip up without much notice — and that you can use in a variety of situations.
Below are a handful of cakes — coffee cakes, more or less — that are just as good as a snack, dessert or even breakfast.
They don’t require any fancy technique, complicated assembly or decorating. They don’t even need icing — and only two of them have glazes, each of which take about two minutes to make.
The Hazelnut Pear and Espresso Cake comes from “The New Way to Cake” (Page Street Publishing) by Bejamina Ebuehi, a contestant from “The Great British Bake-Off” who brings a fresh perspective to baking with her unusual combinations. This cake is tame compared to some of her other recipes, but it certainly gives a twist to the “fruit and nuts” category of cake. Her technique of putting the pear slices on top of the batter also gives the cake an interesting appearance. This will be sure to spark conversation at any gathering.
The Cranberry Coffee Cake from Mary Younkin’s “The Weeknight Dessert Cookbook” gives cooks a way to use up that leftover package of fresh cranberries. Younkin described this as “an incredibly moist coffee cake that is slightly lemony with a buttery brown streusel.”
It’s dense, but not overly sweet, thanks in part to those tart cranberries.
Younkin also contributes another moist coffee cake sure to be a crowd-pleaser. If you’ve ever used pineapple in a layer cake, you know how moist and tasty it makes almost any cake recipe taste. Well, Younkin has done the same thing in her Pineapple-Coconut Coffee Cake, whose lime glaze adds a bright touch on top.
Finally, the Orange Streusel Cake from Samantha Seneviratne’s “The Joys of Baking” (Running Press) offers more holiday flavor in a sour-cream coffee cake that has not only an almond streusel topping but also an optional orange glaze.
All of these cakes will keep a couple of days at room temperature, not that they’re likely to stick around that long.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.