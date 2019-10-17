Here are some wines I've tried lately roughly in order of preference:
--Ferrari Rose, Trento, Italy, $36. Berry and yeasty, nice bubbles from the classic method (same as for champagne), great acidity and long finish. This sparkling wine is 60% pinot noir and 40% chardonnay. Very good.
--Chateau Minuty 2018 Rose et Or, Cotes de Provence, France, $40. Cherry, tropical, floral aromas. Cherry, lemon flavors with a bit of salinity. Good acidity, lingering finish. Very good.
--Stewart 2016 (Sonoma Mountain) Chardonnay, Ca., $37. Apple and stone fruit, citrus, butterscotch and almond aromas. Apple, lemon and salt on the palate. Well-balanced acidity and oak; lingering finish. Very good.
--Etude 2018 Rose, Santa Barbara County, Ca., $22. Some nice cherry, along with melon and floral, aromas and flavors in this pinot noir rose, along with crisp acidity. Very good.
--Dept. 66 Others 2015 Grenaches, Cotes Catalanes, France, $25. Mixed berries, earth, chocolate and pepper in this full-bodied, rich grenache with 15.2% alcohol. Very good.
--Herdade do Rocim Mariana 2017 Vinho Regional Alentejano, Portugal, $13. Floral, herbal, lime, mineral and touch of tropical aromas and flavors. Good plus.
--Figuiere Magali 2018 Rose, Cotes de Provence, France, $18. Strawberry and touch of orange in this blend of syrah, granache, cinsault and cabernet sauvignon. Bit of saltiness on the finish. Good plus.
--Famiglia Pasqua 2017 Passione e Sentimento Bianco, Veneto, Italy, $16. Made mostly from Garganega, Citrus and peach aromas and flavors. Good acidity. Fruit-forward, suitable for sipping by itself on the patio. Good plus.
--La Crema 2018 Pinot Noir Rose, Monterey, Ca., $25. Cherries and orange on the nose and palate, touch of peach and minerals. Good acidity, lingering finish. Good plus.
--Frescobaldi Tenuta Perano 2015 Chianti Classico Riserva, Italy, $35. Aromatic cherry and herbs. Nicely balanced. Good plus.
--Chateau Fombrauge 2012 Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, Bordeaux, France, $39. Earthy, woodsy aromas with touch of oak spice. Blackberry, cherry, plum and brambles on the palate. Medium tannins. Good plus.
--Frescobaldi Tenuta Perano 2015 Chianti Classico, Italy, $25. A typical if one-dimensional chianti with cherry and touch of herbs. Good.
--Flat Top 2016 Red Blend, Ca., $16. Blackberry and cedar oak spice on the nose. Ripe mixed berries and vanilla on the rough-hewn palate. Good.
--Firesteed 2018 Pinot Gris, Willamette Valley, Ore., $16. Orange and honeysuckle aromas mingle with citrus and pear on the palate. Good.
--Cherry Pie, 2017 Pinot Noir, Ca., $23. Cherry, cola and spice. A bit thin, but OK.
-- Firesteed 2018 Pinot Noir, Willamette Valley, Ore., $17. Cherry and spice on the nose; cherry, cola and earth in the mouth. OK.
