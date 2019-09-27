Krispy Kreme is offering a coffee-flavored filled doughnut this week in honor of National Coffee Day on Sunday (Sept. 29) — when stores also will be giving away free coffee and doughnuts.
The Original Filled Coffee Kreme Doughnut has a coffee cream filling. It is available now through Sept. 29, which is National Coffee Day.
The doughnut is available at participating Krispy Kreme stores in the United States.
On Sept. 29, Krispy Kreme is offering one free Original Glazed Doughnut and one free coffee with no purchase necessary.
Krispy Kreme
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts original location on Main St. in Winston-Salem in 1938.
Journal file photo
Odell Henderson
Photo by Cooke Snyder -- 1980 -- Odell Henderson measures out dry ingredients for a batch of doughnuts.
Cookie Snyder
KRISPY KREME
Krispy Kreme Doughnuts Corp. on S. Main Street in Old Salem, 1963.
Journal file photo
Krispy Kreme
Bags of Krispy Kreme's dry ingredients for making doughnuts, 1962.
Journal file photo
Krispy Kreme
A commemorative marker on a granite slab, seen Tues., Jan. 29, 2013, marks the location of the original Krispy Kreme doughnut shop at 534 South Main St. in the heart of Old Salem.
David Rolfe
Krispy Kreme
A commemorative marker on a granite slab, seen Tues., Jan. 29, 2013, marks the location of the original Krispy Kreme doughnut shop at 534 South Main St. in the heart of Old Salem.
David Rolfe
Krispy Kreme
The new Krispy Kreme store next to the company's corporate offices has a different decor. The store will be used to test new equipment and marketing techniques for all of its stores, 2001.
Journal photo by David Sandler
Krispy Kreme
Doughnut lovers line up outside the new Krispy Kreme in Clemmons in anticipation of the grand opening in 2015.
Lauren Carroll/Journal
Krispy Kreme
Brenda Douglas hands out samples to customers at the grand opening of the new Krispy Kreme in Clemmons in 2015.
Lauren Carroll/Journal
Krispy Kreme
Miguelina Perez makes Chocolate dipped doughnuts at the Krispy Kreme store on Stratford Road in Winston-Salem, N.C., Friday, June 8, 2012.
BRUCE CHAPMAN
Krispy Kreme
Doughnut lovers slept in tents outside the new Krispy Kreme in Clemmons in anticipation of the store's grand opening in October 2015.
Lauren Carroll/Journal
Krispy Kreme
The ribbon is cut at the new Krispy Kreme in Clemmons, October 2015.
Lauren Carroll/Journal
Krispy Kreme
Journal Photo By Chris English -- 08/23/01 -- Herbert Alley, left, of Walkertown, listens to Winston-Salem Police Officer Fred Delli Santi as he points out the special of the day at the Stratford Road Krispy Kreme. The Winston-Salem police are selling doughnuts today for a good cause, 10 percent of their profits will go to the N.C. Special Olympics.
Chris English
ANNIVERSARY PARTY
Kristi Bennett and Pansy Cannon distribute free glazed doughnuts from Krispy Kreme's Hot Now Mobile Store during a Friday Night Block Party on Trade Street Friday, July 13, 2012, part of the company's 75th Birthday Party Weekend.
WALT UNKS
KRISPY KREME
Krispy Kreme's flagship store on Stratford Road, October 2007.
WALT UNKS
RICHARD PETTY
NASCAR legend Richard Petty, right, signs a large poster of himself for Josh Wood, left, watched by son Kyle Petty, center, during a campaign for their Victory Junction camp at the Stratford Road Krispy Kreme store in April 2013.
DAVID ROLFE
ANNIVERSARY PARTY
Customers pick up a free doughnut from the Hot Now Mobile Store during a Friday Night Block Party on Trade Street Friday, July 13, 2012, part of the company's 75th Birthday Party Weekend.
WALT UNKS
KRISPY KREME
Doughnuts made and sold at the Krispy Kreme store on Stratford Rd, October 2004.
Journal photo by Ted Richardson
KRISPY KREME MEETING
Meeting attendees are silhouetted by the glow of the neon Krispy Kreme Doughnut sign as they wait for the start of the annual Krispy Kreme Doughnut, Inc. shareholders meeting to begin at the Adam's Mark Hotel June 4, 2003.
Journal photo by Megan Morr
