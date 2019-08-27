Kona Ice

Kona Ice food truck has a Kernersville franchise.

The Kona Ice food truck based in Kernersville has switched its ice drinks to reduce the sugar and calories and to add Vitamins C and D.

Franchisees Pam and Steve Marino have started using Kona Ice’s FruitFirst flavors at all Kona Ice events. This shaved ice has only 15 calories and 4 grams of sugar in each 8-ounce serving.

It also delivers 25% of the recommended amount of Vitamin C and 60% of the recommended Vitamin D. It also is fortified with potassium.

FruitFirst has a fruit base, and it contains stevia as a sweetener. FruitFirst ice has no high-fructose corn syrup or genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

For more information, visit www.knona-ice.com.

