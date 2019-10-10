King’s Classic Bakery will be moving from King to Winston-Salem.
King’s owner Robin Shoemaker (formerly Green) said she hopes to open by late November at 533 N. Trade Street, a space formerly occupied by Sweet Aromaz, L’Atelier and Chelsee’s.
Shoemaker has run King’s for 18 years in a small retail space at 404 E. King St. in King. She also has sold baked goods in Yesterday Village at the Dixie Classic Fair for the last 15 years.
Shoemaker said that because her current space is small, she has been looking for a bigger space, particularly in Winston-Salem, where she grew up.
Shoemaker said she supplied some baked goods to Chelsee’s many years ago, and when the space became available recently, she thought it was good opportunity.
King’s sells a wide variety of cakes, pies, cupcakes, sweet breads and more.
"I make pineapple cake, strawberry cake, chocolate lover’s cake, orange dreamsicle. I probably have 20-some different flavors,” Shoemaker said.
“I’m also known for my pumpkin bread and chocolate éclairs.”
The bakery also will offer coffee, soda and other beverages.
