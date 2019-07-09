Ketchie Creek Bakery and Cafe in Mocksville plans to open a second location in Clemmons.
Owners Renna and Gerald Wellborn said that the second location will be in the new Clemmons Town Center near the intersection of Interstate 40 and Lewisville-Clemmons Road.
Construction on the space is expected to begin in six to eight weeks, and the Wellborns hope to open the bakery in October.
"It will be a full coffee shop, deli and bakery," Renna Welborn said. "We will have all the same baked goods."
The new space, at 2,100 square feet, will be a bit smaller than the original 3,600-square-foot location at 844 Valley Road in Mocksville.
"It will be a smaller kitchen in Clemmons," Gerald Wellborn said. "We will do baking in Clemmons, but we'll probably still do the heavy lifting in Mocksville. All the custom, higher-end cakes will be done in Mocksville."
Ketchie Creek has been in business since 1983. The Wellborns bought the business in 2008. It is well-known for its cakes but also sells cookies, muffins, quiche, sandwiches and wraps.
The Wellborns said that customers have asked them for years to open a second location in Winston-Salem, Clemmons and other places. "We just finally decided to go for it," Renna Wellborn said.
Clemmons was a natural choice because that's where the Wellborns live. "We grew up in Clemmons. We both went to West Forsyth High School. This is home," Gerald Wellborn said.
For more information, visit www.ketchiecreekbakery.com.