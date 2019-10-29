K&W Cafeteria logo

K&W Cafeterias will be offering its $8.99 Thanksgiving special at all of their locations: 800 E. Hanes Mill Road, 3300 Healy Drive and 3169 Peters Creek Parkway in Winston-Salem. The special includes roast turkey or ham; two vegetables; drink, dessert and bread. “It’s our busiest day of the year,” said Dax Allred, president of K&W. Last year, more than 74,000 customers came in to the 29 restaurants in the chain that day.

