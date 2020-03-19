Joyce Farms, a local meat company, is offering cases of its chicken medallions at a discounted price in response to the COVID-19 crisis.

Jared Keiper said that the idea for the sale came in response to the fact that some supermarkets had been running out of chicken.

Joyce Farms is a wholesale company, but for two days will sell chicken directly to the public.

It will sell 20-pound cases of chicken breast medallions, which are 2- to 4-ounce chunks, for $46 plus tax. The meat comes packaged in four 5-pound packages.

The sale will take place in the parking lot of Joyce Farms, 4787 Kinnamon Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 

