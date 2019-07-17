Big Chill fundraiser on July 21
The Shalom Project will hold its annual Big Chill fundraiser from 3 to 6 p.m. July 21 at Bailey Park in the Innovation Quarter of downtown Winston-Salem.
The Big Chill is an ice cream social in which local organizations make and serve homemade ice cream.
This year, about 25 organizations are expected to participate. Participants get to sample all of the ice creams, and there is a friendly competition for the best ice cream.
This year’s Big Chill will include live music from three acts: The GB’s, known for their British Invasion and other popular ‘60s hits; Foxture, an indie pop and progressive rock group; and local blues legend Big Ron Hunter.
Admission is free; donations are encouraged.
Proceeds support The Shalom Project, a nonprofit that sponsors a medical clinic, food pantry, clothing closet and weekly free suppers to those in need.
For more information, visit www.theshalomprojectnc.org.