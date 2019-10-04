FairFood

Beaver Concessions' Cookie Dough Crumble at the Dixie Classic Fair.

Another new sweet treat is the Cookie Dough Crumble ($6) from Beaver Concessions near the Clock Tower. It's sugar-cookie dough cooked to order on a flattop grill, then chopped up and put in a bowl with vanilla ice cream, whipped cream and a choice of caramel, chocolate or strawberry drizzle.

