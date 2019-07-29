HOT DOGS

 LAUREN CARROLL

Triad Eco Adventures has organized a Hot-Dog Tasting Trolley Tour from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug 10.

This tour, part of Triad Eco Adventures trolley series, will take participants on a tour through Kernersville and Winston-Salem on a refurbished trolley. Hot-dog tasting stops will include Doss' Old-Fashioned Ice Cream & grill  in Kernersville, and Kermit's, Pulliam's and PB's Takeout in Winston-Salem.

A free T-shirt will be awarded at each stop.

Tours begin at Triad Eco Adventures, 176 YWCA Way, Winston-Salem, 27127.

Tickets are $39 a person. 

For tickets or more information, visit www.triadecoadventures.com.

 

