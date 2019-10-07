After a long wait, Hops Burger Bar is ready to open in Winston-Salem.
Co-owner Chris Martin confirmed that Hops will open at 11 a.m. Friday at 901 Reynolda Road, the space formerly occupied by Carmine’s 901 Grill.
There has been a lot of buzz around this popular restaurant ever since the company announced in November 2018 it was coming to Winston-Salem.
Martin and David Essa founded Hops in Greensboro, at 2419 Spring Garden St., in 2013.
In 2015, it was listed at No. 1 in TripAdvisor’s list of Top 10 burger spots in the nation. The restaurant is known for its creative, gourmet burgers and craft beer selection.
A second Greensboro location is at 2138-A Lawndale Drive. Hops also had a location in Chapel Hill, but it recently closed.
The restaurant is expected to be open from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and from 11 a.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays.
