Hops Burger Bar announced that it would close all three of its locations after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Both employees worked at the Hops at 2138 Lawndale Drive in Greensboro, the company said. Hops’ other locations are at 901 Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem and 2419 Spring Garden Drive in Greensboro.
The company made the announcement Wednesday afternoon on its Facebook pages.
The post said in part, “This will allow us time to have all of our employees tested and to perform a thorough cleaning. We feel this is the best decision at this time to ensure safety of our customers, staff and our community.”
During the pandemic, Hops has been slow to reopen compared to some other restaurants. Its Winston-Salem restaurant had been completely closed from the start of the pandemic restrictions in March until June 25.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.