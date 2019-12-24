When the New Year’s rolls around, I always look forward to a hearty bowl of Hoppin’ John, the classic dish of rice and black-eyed peas, preferably served with a liberal splash of hot sauce.
This is a meal by itself, but feel free to round things out with some homemade cornbread and collards.
Black-eyed peas, which sort of have a silvery look when cooking, are said to represent silver coins.
The collards represent money or prosperity. The cornbread is sometimes said to represent gold.
