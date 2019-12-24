HOPPIN' JOHN

Hoppin’ John, for a traditional New Year’s dinner.

 DAVID ROLFE/

When the New Year’s rolls around, I always look forward to a hearty bowl of Hoppin’ John, the classic dish of rice and black-eyed peas, preferably served with a liberal splash of hot sauce.

This is a meal by itself, but feel free to round things out with some homemade cornbread and collards.

Black-eyed peas, which sort of have a silvery look when cooking, are said to represent silver coins.

The collards represent money or prosperity. The cornbread is sometimes said to represent gold.

Recipe from Michael Hastings

Recipe from Michael Hastings

