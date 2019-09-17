HIGH POINT — The historic J.H. Adams Inn will undergo a $1.2 million improvement.
The highlight of the plan is enclosing the courtyard to make it a year-round gathering area.
“The property will undergo extensive exterior improvements including a new porch, along with painting and landscape lighting that will accent the Adams Inn’s wonderful architectural details,” Gray Angell, owner of the inn, said in a release.
Angell is working with local architect Peter Freeman and Linda Thorup of Hayden Designs in Winston-Salem on the project.
Derek Cress, the inn’s former head chef and current general manager, will bring his experience to the design.
"Careful consideration is being given to every modern amenity including audio-visual improvements, an entertainment courtyard bar and flexible space that allows for both indoor and outdoor events with large doors that can be opened when the weather permits," Cress said in the release.
The improvements will provide for a total of 34 guest rooms and indoor event space for up to 200 guests.
Parking lot improvements, interior upgrades to hallways and the lobby area, and new furnishings are also planned.
The work is expected to take a year.
The stately mansion was built as a private residence in 1918 by industrialist and businessman John Hampton Adams.
The inn is also home to Cristina Gray's Restaurant, which provides the catering for events at the inn.
In 2015, the historic Elizabeth House next door was added to the campus adding three guest rooms and a private meeting space for 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.