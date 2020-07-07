Highlands, N.C., is planning to hold the 5th annual Highlands Food & Wine Festival on Nov. 13 and 14 with a few changes to accommodate safe practices related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The two-day, open-air event will be at Kelsey Hutchinson Park in Highlands. It will feature live music by Mandolin Orange, Jamestown Revival, Love Canon, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, The War And Treaty and more. The festival also includes dinners, tastings, seminars and other culinary events.
“While we have adjusted our format to accommodate current best practices, we are truly thrilled to be able to continue the tradition of the Highlands Food & Wine Festival in 2020. We have taken every precaution to ensure we can still have a fantastic weekend, with the safety of our artists, vendors and patrons as our highest priority,” said Casey Reid, the director of the festival.
Tickets, on sale now, cost $150 for general admission or $250 for VIP admission each day. VIP admission includes prime stage viewing, dedicated bar with hosted beer, wine and spirits, and special food offerings.
Tickets are available at https://highlandsfood andwine.com.
