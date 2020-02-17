Liberty Brewery and Grill
Courtesy Homegrown Hospitality Group

HIGH POINT — Liberty Brewery and Grill at 914 Mall Loop Road is closing.

South Carolina-based Homegrown Hospitality Group, which operates the restaurant, said in a release the brewery will close Sunday.

"Homegrown Hospitality Group continually is evaluating its concepts and the best way it can serve its communities. At this time, the company has decided to close the Liberty location in High Point and is deciding what next steps will be for the building and the best way it can provide for this community," Homegrown said in a statement.

Homegrown opened Liberty in a free-standing building at Oak Hollow Mall in 2000.

The company, which owns the building, said it is reviewing options for the space, including the opening a new concept, leasing to a new tenant or selling it.

Homegrown continues to operate Liberty Tap Room locations in the South Carolina cities of Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Columbia and Irmo.

The company operates seven other restaurant concepts in North and South Carolina and Georgia.

Other eateries that continue to operate at the mall site include Chili's Grill and Bar and McDonald's.

Contact at carl.wilson@greensboro.com. Follow on Twitter at Short_OrdersNR and on Facebook.

Load comments