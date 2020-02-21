HIGH POINT — Liberty Brewery and Grill at 914 Mall Loop Road has closed.
South Carolina-based Homegrown Hospitality Group, which operates the restaurant, said in a release earlier on Monday it would close the brewery on Sunday.
However, apparent safety concerns for staff and customers prompted the company to close the brewery on Thursday.
"Following a recommendation from the added law enforcement we hired to ensure the safety of everyone at our location while we finished our last week, we made the difficult decision to alter the closing date," Liberty posted on Facebook Thursday.
Facebook comments to the post allege the restaurant experienced overcrowding following the initial announcement the brewery would close.
The chaos didn't stop there.
In another Facebook comment, Liberty said there had been property damange, stolen property and threats since its closing was announced. "We are not willing to take any chances with safety of our staff or guests," the post said.
In a statement on Monday, Homegrown said, "Homegrown Hospitality Group continually is evaluating its concepts and the best way it can serve its communities. At this time, the company has decided to close the Liberty location in High Point and is deciding what next steps will be for the building and the best way it can provide for this community."
Homegrown opened Liberty in a free-standing building at Oak Hollow Mall in 2000.
The company, which owns the building, said it is reviewing options for the space, including the opening a new concept, leasing to a new tenant or selling it.
Homegrown continues to operate Liberty Tap Room locations in the South Carolina cities of Greenville, Myrtle Beach, Columbia and Irmo.
The company operates seven other restaurant concepts in North and South Carolina and Georgia.
Other eateries that continue to operate at the mall site include Chili's Grill and Bar and McDonald's.
