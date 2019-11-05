Westmoore Pottery near Seagrove will have a hearth cooking demonstration from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 9.
“Stepping Back in Time: Hearth Cookery and More, An African/American Experience” will feature Karen Becker of Staunton, Va., and Jerome Bias of Durham, N.C. demonstrating the foodways of Africa and of early African-Americans.
Participants will be able to sample the foods demonstrated. Becker, who works at the Frontier Culture Museum in Staunton, will incorporate an outdoor fire and pottery brought from Africa in her demonstrations. She plans to prepare two or three different soups or stews, a rice dish, fufu made from yams, akara (a pea fritter), and several hot pepper sauces.
Bias, who previously worked at Old Salem Museums and Gardens, will be cooking on the hearth of the large fireplace inside Westmoore Pottery and will interpret African-American cooking from around 1840. Bias plans to prepare sweet-potato pone, a rice pie with chicken, eggplant creole and mixed greens. Jerome will use some of Westmoore Pottery’s replica historical pottery in his cooking.
Westmoore Pottery is at 4622 Busbee Road, just off Highway 705 halfway between the small towns of Seagrove and Robbins in North Carolina.
For more information, send email to westmoore2 @gmail.com or call (910) 464-3700.
