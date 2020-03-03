HBO is bringing its popular series “Food Lore” from HBO Asia to the United States, making it available on HBO Now, HBO Go and partner streaming platforms.
“Food Lore” is an eight-episode series inspired by Asian cuisine. Each episode was shot by a different well-known Asian filmmaker. They include Erik Matti (the Philippines), Phan Dang Di (Vietnam), Billy Christian (Indonesia), Don Aravind (Singapore), Pen-Ek Ratanaruang (Thailand), Takumi Saitoh (Japan), and Ho Yuhang (Malaysia).
Episodes offer stories that display how food brings people together and inspires us to take risks.
