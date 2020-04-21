Harris Teeter is requiring employees to wear masks at all of its stores, distribution centers and other facilities. The new policy took effect April 21.
“This decision aligns with CDC guidelines and promotes the safety and well-being of our shoppers and our valued Harris Teeter Heroes who are working on the front lines to ensure our communities have access to food, medicine and essentials during this unprecedented time,” said Danna Robinson, the communication manager for Harris Teeter. “Additionally, it brings consistency across our stores and further demonstrates Harris Teeter’s commitment to protect our people and our communities, which is something we and our shoppers care about deeply.”
Harris Teeter said it will provide masks to employees, but also will allow them to provide their own.
Harris Teeter also is encouraging customers to wear masks or otherwise cover their faces, but is not requiring it except where specified by local government rules.
In the Triad, Fresh Market is the only supermarket chain so far to require customers to wear a mask or similar face covering.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.