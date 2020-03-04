H.O.P.E. of Winston_Salem will host the 2nd Annual ‘“Be a Kid, Feed a Kid” fundraiser at Kaleideum Downtown, 390 S. Liberty St., from 6 to 9 p.m. March 6.

The event, sponsored by Linville Team Partners, will transform Kaleideum from a children’s museum into an evening of nostalgia, dancing, playing, learning and gaming for adults. It will include beer, gourmet foods and live music.

Participating local food and beverage businesses include Mozelle’s; Mission Pizza; Mary’s Gourmet Diner; Niki’s Pickles; Village Juice; The Porch; Delicious by Shereen; Kings Crab Shack; Silo Bistro Bar; Willows Bistro; Fiddlin’ Fish Brewing Co. and Foothills Brewing Co. Music will be provided by The Hollirockets.

An advance ticket is $60 in advance or $70 at the door. Proceeds will support H.O.P.E.’s programs for children who are at risk for hunger in Winston-Salem.

H.O.P.E. of Winston-Salem was founded in 2014. The nonprofit’s goal is to to use community-wide volunteer support to prepare and bring nutritious weekend meals to children at risk for hunger in the area.

For tickets or more information, visit www.hopews.org.

