Turkey Gumbo Makes 6 quarts ¼ cup canola oil ½ pound turkey kielbasa, cut into half moons 1 large yellow onion, medium dice 1 pound cut okra (frozen is fine) 2 medium green bell peppers, medium dice 4 ribs of celery, medium dice 2 tablespoons minced garlic 3 tablespoons Worcestershire sauce 2 tablespoons tamari 2 tablespoons Louisiana-style hot sauce, such as Crystal 1 gallon turkey broth 4 bay leaves 2 teaspoons dried thyme 2 tablespoons kosher salt 2 teaspoons black pepper ½ teaspoon ground red pepper 2 pounds cooked, pulled turkey meat, preferably dark meat Steamed rice In a heavy bottomed Dutch oven, heat oil and render sausage over medium heat. When sausage is browned on the edges and has given up some of its fat, remove to a plate and reserve for later. Keep pot on heat; stir in onions. Continue stirring, as the onions sizzle, add the okra. Stir a bit, add celery, bell peppers, and garlic. Keep stirring. Add Worcestershire, tamari, and hot sauce; stir to combine. Now is the time to add the broth, stirring as you add. Bring the liquid to a simmer, add salt, black pepper, red pepper and reserved sausage; simmer for about 10 minutes. The broth should have thickened a little, the vegetables should all be tender. Taste the broth for salt and pepper. Stir in cooked turkey, bring up to temperature. Turn off heat. Serve with steamed white rice. Recipe from Jay Pierce

Turkey Salad with Cranberry Vinaigrette Makes 6 to 8 servings 4 cups Romaine lettuce, sliced 2 cups sliced or chopped cooked turkey ½ red onion, thinly sliced 1 red or yellow bell pepper, sliced or chopped 1 carrot, shredded (optional) 1 medium cucumber, sliced (optional) 1 avocado, sliced diced 1 cup croutons ½ cup cubed or crumbled feta Cranberry vinaigrette: ¼ cup leftover cooked cranberry sauce 2 tablespoons orange juice 2 cloves garlic, minced ½ cup olive oil 1 teaspoon salt ½ teaspoon black pepper 1. Place a bed of lettuce on a large platter or divided among 6 to 8 plates. Top with turkey, onion, bell pepper, avocado, feta and croutons, as well as cucumber and carrot (if using. 2. Meanwhile, for the vinaigrette, warm the cranberry sauce with the orange juice and garlic in a saucepan. When it comes to a simmer, remove from heat and whisk in olive oil, salt and pepper. Serve salad with warm vinaigrette. Note: Alternatively, all ingredients ecan be chopped into bite-size pieces and tossed with some of the vinaigrette. If tossing the salad, leave out the avocado and croutons until just before serving. Recipe from Michael Hastings