GREENSBORO — Ham’s American Bar and Grille has closed at 1635 New Garden Road, the last location in Greensboro.
In a statement, owner Rocco Scarfone said he was “unable to obtain a lease extension with mutually agreeable terms.”
The restaurant opened in an old J. Butler’s Bar and Grill location at Garden Creek Shopping Center about seven years ago after closing its location at nearby Brassfield Shopping Center.
Scarfone was a managing partner in a company that bought the iconic Ham’s chain from a bankruptcy auction in 2010.
When Scarfone took over the chain, it included a dozen locations in North Carolina and Virginia, including the original restaurant on West Friendly Avenue, which opened in 1935.
That location became a victim to the bankruptcy proceedings, and Scarfone sold it to developer Marty Kotis. The restaurant has since reopened as several concepts.
Since taking over the chain, Scarfone has closed all locations except for restaurants at 5840 Samet Drive in High Point and 2373 Riverside Drive in Danville, Va.
Scarfone said he is scouting the Triad for a site to open a new Ham’s.
