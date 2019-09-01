GREENSBORO — This year's Greensboro Pride festival will have its own beer.
Holly Springs-based Bombshell Beer Company created the GSO Pride Lager.
In a release from Greensboro Pride, the beer is described as "an easy drinking lager with raspberry and green apple."
The beer is available for a limited time at Boxcar Bar and Arcade, Little Brother Brewing, beerthirty, Jake’s Billiards, Lindley Park Filling Station, Lowes Foods in Jamestown, Lao Restaurant and Bar, Darryl’s, The Bearded Goat, Bites and Pints Gastro Pub, Crafted — The Art of the Taco, Crafted — The Art of Street Food, Mellow Mushroom in Greensboro, Goofy Foot Taproom, Cellar 23, Bestway Grocery, Westerwood Tavern, and Beer Co. in both Greensboro and Graham.
The beer will also be available during the Greensboro Pride Festival 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 in downtown Greensboro.
A portion of proceeds from GSO Pride Lager sales will support the Greensboro Pride Festival.
For more information, visit Greensboropride.org or the festival's Facebook page.
