This easy breakfast casserole has been a personal favorite for years. It’s simple but has plenty of spunk — it’s not exactly spicy but it will wake up your tastebuds.
It takes about five minutes to prep for the oven, and that part can be done ahead of time as needed.
All of which makes it perfect for Christmas morning, or anytime company is spending the night before.
