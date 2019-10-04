FairFood

Grands 2 Grown's Fried Meatloaf at the Dixie Classic Fair on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 in Winston-Salem, N.C. (Winston-Salem Journal/Andrew Dye) 20191005w_nws_fairfood

Grands 2 Grown, a civic group near WutYaSay that helps grandparents raising their grandkids, had a tasty fried meatloaf sandwich - a slice of meatloaf with onions and peppers cooked in and a tomatoey glaze served on a hot dog bun for $7. Other items there included fried corn for $4.

mhastings@wsjournal.com

336-727-7394

@mhastingsWSJ

Load comments