If you’re like me, from time to time, you buy a package of puff pastry to make a special treat, use one sheet and then put the rest in the freezer, thinking you’ll bake something else with it someday. And there it sits.
The good news is that frozen dough, if wrapped up nice and tight, is probably still good even if you bought it months ago. More good news: I’ve got a lovely quiche recipe from “Vegetarian Dinners in the Oven” by Rukmini Iyer (Chronicle Books, 2019) that calls for one sheet, so you can use it to make a quick supper.
You can use fresh or frozen broccoli. Or, if you prefer another quick-cooking vegetable, try asparagus. Spinach, if cooked to remove excess moisture, can work, too.
This calls for gorgonzola piccante, the sharp type of gorgonzola, but another blue cheese, such as roquefort can be substituted. You might even try a goat cheese or feta or gruyere but avoid softer, fattier cheeses — even cheddar — that will release moisture.
The recipe is vegetarian, calling for walnuts, which give the dish a meaty flavor as well as welcome texture. I couldn’t help imagining how good it could be with a couple of crisp bacon strips crumbled into the whisked eggs. Haven’t tried that yet, but I will.
Bonus: With this puff pastry version, there’s no need to blind-bake the crust.
The sheets of frozen dough come in various sizes, so consider that as you plan to make the quiche. You’ll need to lay the pastry inside the pan and have it go up the sides enough so that the beaten eggs and vegetables have a shell for baking. That means the size of the pan may fluctuate slightly with the size of your pastry. For a 9-by-10-inch sheet of pastry, I used an 8-by-8-by-2-inch pan and it was perfect. The original recipe called for 10-by-15-inch sheet of pastry and a “small, deep roasting pan.”
