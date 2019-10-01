Goat Lady Dairy

A block of Goat Lady Dairy's award winning aged Providence cheese.

GRAYS CHAPEL — Goat Lady Dairy brought home five ribbons from the American Cheese Society Competition.

The five goat cheeses that won awards are Providence, a natural rind aged cheese, Smokey Mountain Round, an applewood smoked fresh cheese, Creamy Classic, a fresh cheese, and Fig and Honey and Basil and Garlic, two seasoned fresh cheeses.

This is the fifth award at the competition for both the Providence and Smokey Mountain Round.

In addition to a gift box featuring all five award-winning cheeses, the dairy has added four new gift boxes to its online store at goatladydairy.com.

Family-owned Goat Lady Dairy has been making goat cheese since 1995 when the late Ginnie Tate started the dairy with her brother Steve and his wife Lee. The dairy has grown and two years ago the torch was passed to new owners Carrie Routh Bradds and Bobby Bradds.

