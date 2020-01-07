It's that time of year again. Local Girls Scouts troops are selling cookies to fund their many programs.
This year, there are nine types of cookies available in the Triad: Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites, Shortbread, Peanut Butter Sandwich, Lemonades, S’mores, Thanks-A-Lots and gluten-free Caramel Chocolate Chip (limited availability). The Girl Scouts announced that this will be the last year for Thanks-A-Lots, a shortbread cookie dipped in fudge that was introduced in 2005.
Cookies cost $4 a box except for the gluten-free cookies, which cost $5 a box. Cookies sales through the local council, Girl Scouts Carolinas Peaks to Piedmont, will run now through March 1.
Consumers can find locations where the Scouts are selling cookies online at www.girlscoutcookies.org or download the official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app, available for free on iOS or Android devices.
For more information, contact the local council at info@girlscoutsp2p.org.
