I am not a patient baker. My desserts tend to be free-form, which, in my case, is a polite way of saying messy and imprecise.
Fortunately for me, there is a place in the dessert world for my arguably “rustic” desserts. I call it my sweet spot (pun intended). This includes crisps, crumbles, cobblers, galettes and crostatas, which are a group of homey desserts that show off the season’s best fruit, usually in the company of some sort of pastry dough or streusel.
This galette is a perfect example — it’s a free-form tart, which also goes by the name “crostata” in the Italian realm of desserts. Unlike a traditional tart or pie, a baking dish is not required. The spiced fruit filling is simply mounded into the center of the pastry dough, and then the pastry edges are gathered and folded around the filling, leaving the top exposed. The result is a golden crust that nestles a bubbling center of oozing fresh fruit.
Now, that’s my kind of dessert. Try it this holiday.
