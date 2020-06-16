Four Saints Brewing Co. in Asheboro reopened its taproom at 218 S. Fayetteville St. on June 19 with new safety procedures resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The brewery closed its taproom on March 17 and has been selling beer as takeout only.
“We’re thankful that our taproom means so much to this community, and we look forward to opening it back up,” says Joel McClosky, Four Saints' co-owner and CEO. “During a time when the community needs togetherness and connectedness, we can safely offer that.”
The reopening coincided with the release of two beers.
The brewery marks the reopening with two special-release beers. A cherry gose called Appreciated honors "teachers who have gone above and beyond to connect with students," the brewery said in a statement.
A pale ale called Essential was created to bring "awareness to healthcare workers, first responders, grocery store clerks and others who have remained on the job"
The canned beers feature label designs by local illustrator Rich Powell that depict an “appreciated” teacher and an “essential” worker.
Safety procedures include "a single entrance/exit door adjacent to Bicentennial Park, a hostess coordinating customer entry, limited socially distant seating, and mask requirements for staff members and customers when not seated," the statement said. Also, staff members have completed Count on Me NC safety training.
The taproom will be open 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 1 to 8 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The brewery plans to gradually return such taproom events as trivia games and live music. Beer also is available for online ordering and curbside pickup.
For more information, visit www.FourSaintsBrewing.com or call (336) 610-3722.
