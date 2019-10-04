FairFood

Fork’et Me Not’s Philly and Cheese Puff Pastry Bomb at the Dixie Classic Fair.

Fork'et Me Not, a food truck from Nags Head, had some of our favorite dishes, including a Philly and Cheese Bomb, a meat-filled puff pastry covered with peppers and onions and served on top of various types of fried potatoes ($10), and gourmet tacos with options including chicken, shrimp, fish, and tempura cauliflower, which was crispy and delicious with a light Thai chili glaze ($5 each, 2 for 9, or 3 for 12).

